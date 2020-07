Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage walk in closets ceiling fan fireplace

One story 3 bedroom, 2 bathrooms, 2 living spaces with high ceilings, laminate floors with carpet in bedrooms, gas fireplace, ceiling fans throughout the house, sun room, & fenced in backyard, kitchen includes an island with storage, gas stove, new refrigerator & dish washer. Master bedroom includes a ceiling fan and bathroom has two separate vanity areas and a walk in closet. Full size washer and dryer included but tenant responsibility.