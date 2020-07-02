All apartments in Garland
Garland, TX
1301 Bobby Boyd Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1301 Bobby Boyd Lane

1301 Bobby Boyd Ln · No Longer Available
Location

1301 Bobby Boyd Ln, Garland, TX 75044

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
media room
Beautiful and well-kept custom home for lease. Built by Drees Homes and located in the upscale Provence @ Firewheel golf course community. This open floor plan home has extensive upgrades - both inside and outside, including beautiful resort-like flower beds, granite counter tops, high ceiling and wood floor throughout the home, beautiful custom-made cabinets, luxurious master suite, comfortable media room, stainless steel appliances, and master bath Jacuzzi and spa. This house is close to the parks, the Town Center. This home was also constructed with all the efficient and green energy. A truly must-see home to appreciate as there are many additional features to list all here.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1301 Bobby Boyd Lane have any available units?
1301 Bobby Boyd Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1301 Bobby Boyd Lane have?
Some of 1301 Bobby Boyd Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1301 Bobby Boyd Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1301 Bobby Boyd Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1301 Bobby Boyd Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1301 Bobby Boyd Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 1301 Bobby Boyd Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1301 Bobby Boyd Lane offers parking.
Does 1301 Bobby Boyd Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1301 Bobby Boyd Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1301 Bobby Boyd Lane have a pool?
No, 1301 Bobby Boyd Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1301 Bobby Boyd Lane have accessible units?
No, 1301 Bobby Boyd Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1301 Bobby Boyd Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1301 Bobby Boyd Lane has units with dishwashers.

