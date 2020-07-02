1301 Bobby Boyd Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage hot tub media room

Beautiful and well-kept custom home for lease. Built by Drees Homes and located in the upscale Provence @ Firewheel golf course community. This open floor plan home has extensive upgrades - both inside and outside, including beautiful resort-like flower beds, granite counter tops, high ceiling and wood floor throughout the home, beautiful custom-made cabinets, luxurious master suite, comfortable media room, stainless steel appliances, and master bath Jacuzzi and spa. This house is close to the parks, the Town Center. This home was also constructed with all the efficient and green energy. A truly must-see home to appreciate as there are many additional features to list all here.