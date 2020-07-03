Rent Calculator
123 Belt Line Rd
Last updated June 4 2019 at 7:44 AM
1 of 1
123 Belt Line Rd
123 Belt Line Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
123 Belt Line Road, Garland, TX 75044
Village
Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Pool,Lagoon in Garland Tx coming soon.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 123 Belt Line Rd have any available units?
123 Belt Line Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Garland Rent Report
.
What amenities does 123 Belt Line Rd have?
Some of 123 Belt Line Rd's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 123 Belt Line Rd currently offering any rent specials?
123 Belt Line Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 123 Belt Line Rd pet-friendly?
No, 123 Belt Line Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Garland
.
Does 123 Belt Line Rd offer parking?
No, 123 Belt Line Rd does not offer parking.
Does 123 Belt Line Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 123 Belt Line Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 123 Belt Line Rd have a pool?
Yes, 123 Belt Line Rd has a pool.
Does 123 Belt Line Rd have accessible units?
No, 123 Belt Line Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 123 Belt Line Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 123 Belt Line Rd has units with dishwashers.
