Home
/
Garland, TX
/
118 Brazos st
Last updated June 4 2019 at 9:32 AM

118 Brazos st

118 Brazos Street · No Longer Available
Location

118 Brazos Street, Garland, TX 75041
Centerview

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Brick Home, 3/1, With Fenced in Backyard in Garland TX - You will love this cozy home near Centerville Rd in Garland Texas. Mature trees shade the entire home!! Inside you will find the hardwood floors in the living room & bedrooms and you'll love the spacious layout. The den, kitchen, and bathroom feature an updated vinyl strip flooring. You will be minutes from churches, schools, parks, shopping, dining, and entertainment. The large backyard is just perfect for relaxation or entertaining family and friends. Be sure to put this home on your must see list!! Come make your home with us and call FBM Property Management to schedule a viewing today. 972.878.7368, Option 2.

Applications must be completed online at www.fbmproperty.com, by clicking Apply Now. Please know that everyone over the age of 18 must complete an application.

NOTE: Non- refundable $50 Application Fee, Pets are subject to approval and additional pet deposit, Rental Insurance is Required.

(RLNE4937712)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 118 Brazos st have any available units?
118 Brazos st doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 118 Brazos st have?
Some of 118 Brazos st's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 118 Brazos st currently offering any rent specials?
118 Brazos st is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 118 Brazos st pet-friendly?
Yes, 118 Brazos st is pet friendly.
Does 118 Brazos st offer parking?
No, 118 Brazos st does not offer parking.
Does 118 Brazos st have units with washers and dryers?
No, 118 Brazos st does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 118 Brazos st have a pool?
No, 118 Brazos st does not have a pool.
Does 118 Brazos st have accessible units?
No, 118 Brazos st does not have accessible units.
Does 118 Brazos st have units with dishwashers?
No, 118 Brazos st does not have units with dishwashers.

