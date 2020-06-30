All apartments in Garland
Last updated May 5 2020 at 10:35 PM

1122 Means Farm Rd

1122 Means Farm Road · No Longer Available
Location

1122 Means Farm Road, Garland, TX 75044

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fire pit
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
This spacious 4-4-3 home located in Garland, TX is move in ready. Living room features hard wood flooring & a beautiful brick fireplace with wooden mantle. Kitchen features freshly painted cabinets, neutral colored granite counter tops and a large pantry. Spacious master bedroom with bay style windows. The master bathroom features two singe sink vanities,large shower and garden tub. Home has 2 living areas and 2 dining areas, Home is set up for entertaining with patio with outdoor kitchen,large flagstone patio with fire pit. Call today to schedule a showing! For FAQ's and online application visit www.specializeddallas.com

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=e1B5zxf1N7&env=production

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1122 Means Farm Rd have any available units?
1122 Means Farm Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1122 Means Farm Rd have?
Some of 1122 Means Farm Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1122 Means Farm Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1122 Means Farm Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1122 Means Farm Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1122 Means Farm Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1122 Means Farm Rd offer parking?
No, 1122 Means Farm Rd does not offer parking.
Does 1122 Means Farm Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1122 Means Farm Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1122 Means Farm Rd have a pool?
No, 1122 Means Farm Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1122 Means Farm Rd have accessible units?
No, 1122 Means Farm Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1122 Means Farm Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1122 Means Farm Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

