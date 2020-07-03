Recently updated 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath, and 2 car garage house. 2 huge living rooms. Fresh paint, hard surface floors through out the house. NO PETS, 650+ credit score, monthly income need to be 4X+ of the rent.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1118 Marydale Road have any available units?
1118 Marydale Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1118 Marydale Road have?
Some of 1118 Marydale Road's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1118 Marydale Road currently offering any rent specials?
1118 Marydale Road is not currently offering any rent specials.