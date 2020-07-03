All apartments in Garland
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM

1118 Marydale Road

1118 Marydale Road · No Longer Available
Location

1118 Marydale Road, Garland, TX 75041
Axe

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Recently updated 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath, and 2 car garage house. 2 huge living rooms. Fresh paint, hard surface floors through out the house. NO PETS, 650+ credit score, monthly income need to be 4X+ of the rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1118 Marydale Road have any available units?
1118 Marydale Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1118 Marydale Road have?
Some of 1118 Marydale Road's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1118 Marydale Road currently offering any rent specials?
1118 Marydale Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1118 Marydale Road pet-friendly?
No, 1118 Marydale Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 1118 Marydale Road offer parking?
Yes, 1118 Marydale Road offers parking.
Does 1118 Marydale Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1118 Marydale Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1118 Marydale Road have a pool?
No, 1118 Marydale Road does not have a pool.
Does 1118 Marydale Road have accessible units?
No, 1118 Marydale Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1118 Marydale Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1118 Marydale Road has units with dishwashers.

