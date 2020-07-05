104 Kings Row

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher carport air conditioning fireplace extra storage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

Duplex off of Duck Creek & Centerville across from Duck Creek Parks. Home features Cathedral ceilings, wood accent wall & wood-burning fireplace in living room. 3 window seats in living room, kitchen and 2nd bedroom.



Fenced yard with two car covered parking and additional storage.



Resident provides refrigerator and washer/dryer. Resident is responsible for all landscaping and renter's insurance during lease term.



Photos are two years old used to show floorplan.



The only person that will contact you is Sharon Couch. If you meet with anyone see their Drivers License to confirm their identity.



A & A Housing LLC does not participate in any Housing Programs at this time.