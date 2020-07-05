All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 104 Kings Row.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
104 Kings Row
Last updated October 24 2019 at 11:27 PM

104 Kings Row

104 Kings Row · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

104 Kings Row, Garland, TX 75043
Meadowcreek

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
carport
air conditioning
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Duplex off of Duck Creek & Centerville across from Duck Creek Parks. Home features Cathedral ceilings, wood accent wall & wood-burning fireplace in living room. 3 window seats in living room, kitchen and 2nd bedroom.

Fenced yard with two car covered parking and additional storage.

Resident provides refrigerator and washer/dryer. Resident is responsible for all landscaping and renter's insurance during lease term.

Photos are two years old used to show floorplan.

The only person that will contact you is Sharon Couch. If you meet with anyone see their Drivers License to confirm their identity.

A & A Housing LLC does not participate in any Housing Programs at this time.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 104 Kings Row have any available units?
104 Kings Row doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 104 Kings Row have?
Some of 104 Kings Row's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 104 Kings Row currently offering any rent specials?
104 Kings Row is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 104 Kings Row pet-friendly?
No, 104 Kings Row is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 104 Kings Row offer parking?
Yes, 104 Kings Row offers parking.
Does 104 Kings Row have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 104 Kings Row offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 104 Kings Row have a pool?
No, 104 Kings Row does not have a pool.
Does 104 Kings Row have accessible units?
No, 104 Kings Row does not have accessible units.
Does 104 Kings Row have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 104 Kings Row has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Garland Gardens
245 South Barnes Drive
Garland, TX 75042
Belmont At Duck Creek Apartments
6202 Duck Creek Dr
Garland, TX 75043
The Hills of Palos Verdes
930 Interstate Hwy 30
Garland, TX 75043
Oaks Branch Apartment Homes
1004 Castleglen Dr
Garland, TX 75043
Oaks 5th Street Crossing at City Station
351 N 5th St
Garland, TX 75040
Lake Village West Apartments
5013 Peninsula Way
Garland, TX 75043
The Boulders Apartments
6337 Duck Creek Dr
Garland, TX 75043
Hubbards Ridge
4351 Point Blvd
Garland, TX 75043

Similar Pages

Garland 1 BedroomsGarland 2 Bedrooms
Garland Dog Friendly ApartmentsGarland Pet Friendly Places
Garland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Irving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District