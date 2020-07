Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

ALL NEW AND SHINY. Completely remodeled new stove, dishwasher, carpet, paint, tile, and all fixtures and tubs.

Your chance to move into an almost new home as a rental in an established Garland neighborhood. Nice size bedrooms. 1.5 car garage. HURRY!