1021 Brookshire Circle

Start the new year with this recently updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home. Updates include vinyl plank flooring and fresh paint through-out. New light fixtures and door hardware. Galley kitchen features breakfast nook, newly installed granite counter-tops, new electric cook-top and stove, new dishwasher and built-in microwave. Open and spacious living area has vaulted ceilings and brick fireplace. Dining room or office is at front of home right off of the living area. Master suite has separate make-up vanity area. This home comes with existing refrigerator and washer-dryer. Fenced back yard has extra storage building. Conveniently located near 12 grades of school, shopping and restaurants.