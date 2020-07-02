All apartments in Garland
1021 Brookshire Circle, Garland, TX 75043
in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
parking
garage
Start the new year with this recently updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home. Updates include vinyl plank flooring and fresh paint through-out. New light fixtures and door hardware. Galley kitchen features breakfast nook, newly installed granite counter-tops, new electric cook-top and stove, new dishwasher and built-in microwave. Open and spacious living area has vaulted ceilings and brick fireplace. Dining room or office is at front of home right off of the living area. Master suite has separate make-up vanity area. This home comes with existing refrigerator and washer-dryer. Fenced back yard has extra storage building. Conveniently located near 12 grades of school, shopping and restaurants.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Does 1021 Brookshire Circle have any available units?
1021 Brookshire Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1021 Brookshire Circle have?
Some of 1021 Brookshire Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1021 Brookshire Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1021 Brookshire Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1021 Brookshire Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1021 Brookshire Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 1021 Brookshire Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1021 Brookshire Circle offers parking.
Does 1021 Brookshire Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1021 Brookshire Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1021 Brookshire Circle have a pool?
No, 1021 Brookshire Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1021 Brookshire Circle have accessible units?
No, 1021 Brookshire Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1021 Brookshire Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1021 Brookshire Circle has units with dishwashers.

