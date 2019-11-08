1017 Rosewood Hills Drive

Amenities

Dapper home on large corner lot that backs to park area. Home has been recently updated. New updates include new flooring, new appliances including washer-dryer, and fresh paint throughout. Built-ins throughout the home and bedrooms maximize space and functionality. Ample backyard features plenty of space for entertaining in addition to the gated dog run, storage shed, workshop with plumbing and power, 1 car garage. If property shows Active, it is still available. Application can be completed and paid online through our website. Each adult 18+ will be required to submit their own application. Not eligible for housing vouchers. Blinds ordered and will be installed. Yard in process of being cleaned up.