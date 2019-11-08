All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 1017 Rosewood Hills Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
1017 Rosewood Hills Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1017 Rosewood Hills Drive

1017 Rosewood Hills Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1017 Rosewood Hills Drive, Garland, TX 75040
Shorehaven

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
dog park
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Dapper home on large corner lot that backs to park area. Home has been recently updated. New updates include new flooring, new appliances including washer-dryer, and fresh paint throughout. Built-ins throughout the home and bedrooms maximize space and functionality. Ample backyard features plenty of space for entertaining in addition to the gated dog run, storage shed, workshop with plumbing and power, 1 car garage. If property shows Active, it is still available. Application can be completed and paid online through our website. Each adult 18+ will be required to submit their own application. Not eligible for housing vouchers. Blinds ordered and will be installed. Yard in process of being cleaned up.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1017 Rosewood Hills Drive have any available units?
1017 Rosewood Hills Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1017 Rosewood Hills Drive have?
Some of 1017 Rosewood Hills Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1017 Rosewood Hills Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1017 Rosewood Hills Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1017 Rosewood Hills Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1017 Rosewood Hills Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1017 Rosewood Hills Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1017 Rosewood Hills Drive offers parking.
Does 1017 Rosewood Hills Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1017 Rosewood Hills Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1017 Rosewood Hills Drive have a pool?
No, 1017 Rosewood Hills Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1017 Rosewood Hills Drive have accessible units?
No, 1017 Rosewood Hills Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1017 Rosewood Hills Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1017 Rosewood Hills Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oaks 5th Street Crossing at City Center
250 N 5th St
Garland, TX 75040
Nova Park Apartment Homes
4622 N Jupiter Rd
Garland, TX 75044
Broadway
5118 Broadway Blvd
Garland, TX 75043
Fox Bend
2156 Cranford Dr
Garland, TX 75041
Fox Bend Apartments
2156 Cranford Drive
Garland, TX 75041
Parc at Garland
3401 Bobtown Rd
Garland, TX 75043
Berkshire Preserve
6221 Naaman Forest Blvd
Garland, TX 75044
The Hendry Apartment Homes
1759 W Campbell Rd
Garland, TX 75044

Similar Pages

Garland 1 BedroomsGarland 2 Bedrooms
Garland Dog Friendly ApartmentsGarland Pet Friendly Places
Garland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Irving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District