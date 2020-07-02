All apartments in Garland
Garland, TX
1009 Rice Drive
Last updated February 13 2020 at 9:23 AM

1009 Rice Drive

1009 Rice Drive · No Longer Available
Garland
Location

1009 Rice Drive, Garland, TX 75042
Walnut

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
The Charlotte II floorplan is a cozy 3 bedroom, 2 baths, one-story home with lots of charm. This plan has a small front porch and a small patio in the back. As you enter, you walk into your spacious family room with a view to the dining area. The master suite is tucked in the back with its private master bath and a nice walk-in closet. The other bedrooms are the same size and have close access to a separate bathroom. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two-car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1009 Rice Drive have any available units?
1009 Rice Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1009 Rice Drive have?
Some of 1009 Rice Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1009 Rice Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1009 Rice Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1009 Rice Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1009 Rice Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1009 Rice Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1009 Rice Drive offers parking.
Does 1009 Rice Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1009 Rice Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1009 Rice Drive have a pool?
No, 1009 Rice Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1009 Rice Drive have accessible units?
No, 1009 Rice Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1009 Rice Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1009 Rice Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

