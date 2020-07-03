All apartments in Garland
Last updated May 5 2020 at 8:19 PM

1005 Rice Drive

1005 Rice Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1005 Rice Drive, Garland, TX 75042
Walnut

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
game room
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
garage
The Drake II floorplan is a fantastic two story home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Downstairs master bedroom offers a large walk-in closet. Gameroom and remaining 3 bedrooms are upstairs. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Smoking: No

Year Built: 2019

Deposits: 1700.0
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1005 Rice Drive have any available units?
1005 Rice Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1005 Rice Drive have?
Some of 1005 Rice Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1005 Rice Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1005 Rice Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1005 Rice Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1005 Rice Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1005 Rice Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1005 Rice Drive offers parking.
Does 1005 Rice Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1005 Rice Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1005 Rice Drive have a pool?
No, 1005 Rice Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1005 Rice Drive have accessible units?
No, 1005 Rice Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1005 Rice Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1005 Rice Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

