Last updated May 5 2020 at 8:19 PM

1001 Rice Drive

1001 Rice Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1001 Rice Drive, Garland, TX 75042
Walnut

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Explore The Duffy II, the home you've been searching for. This stunning 1425 sq. ft., 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, two-story home will make you never want to leave. Its open floorplan provides the perfect amount of space and luxury that will satisfy your design choices and personal style. All bedrooms, including the master suite, are located upstairs. Other features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, a two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Smoking: No

Year Built: 2019

Deposits: 1350.0
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1001 Rice Drive have any available units?
1001 Rice Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
Is 1001 Rice Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1001 Rice Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1001 Rice Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1001 Rice Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1001 Rice Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1001 Rice Drive offers parking.
Does 1001 Rice Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1001 Rice Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1001 Rice Drive have a pool?
No, 1001 Rice Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1001 Rice Drive have accessible units?
No, 1001 Rice Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1001 Rice Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1001 Rice Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1001 Rice Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1001 Rice Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

