9822 Revolution Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Freshly Painted One story, 4 bed,2 bath house with open floor plan and large backyard backing to greenbelt. Whole house recently PAINTED to neutral color. Hardwood floor throughout. New stainless steel appliances in kitchen, SS REFRIGERATOR included. Almost new AC. Five different Smart Technologies including Nest, Ring.

Walking distance from schools: Elementary & Middle; community pool & playground.

Located in central Frisco (Legacy&Main), minutes from (Tollway & 121), close to shopping, restaurants, entertainment