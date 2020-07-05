All apartments in Frisco
9822 Revolution Way
Last updated August 17 2019 at 3:27 AM

9822 Revolution Way

9822 Revolution Way · No Longer Available
Location

9822 Revolution Way, Frisco, TX 75033

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Freshly Painted One story, 4 bed,2 bath house with open floor plan and large backyard backing to greenbelt. Whole house recently PAINTED to neutral color. Hardwood floor throughout. New stainless steel appliances in kitchen, SS REFRIGERATOR included. Almost new AC. Five different Smart Technologies including Nest, Ring.
Walking distance from schools: Elementary & Middle; community pool & playground.
Located in central Frisco (Legacy&Main), minutes from (Tollway & 121), close to shopping, restaurants, entertainment

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9822 Revolution Way have any available units?
9822 Revolution Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 9822 Revolution Way have?
Some of 9822 Revolution Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9822 Revolution Way currently offering any rent specials?
9822 Revolution Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9822 Revolution Way pet-friendly?
No, 9822 Revolution Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 9822 Revolution Way offer parking?
Yes, 9822 Revolution Way offers parking.
Does 9822 Revolution Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9822 Revolution Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9822 Revolution Way have a pool?
Yes, 9822 Revolution Way has a pool.
Does 9822 Revolution Way have accessible units?
No, 9822 Revolution Way does not have accessible units.
Does 9822 Revolution Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 9822 Revolution Way does not have units with dishwashers.

