9686 Avalon Drive

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking playground pool garage

Move in ready! Upgraded Frisco executive home with highly desirable and most popular builder floor plan in a planned community, 5 large bedrooms and 4 full bathrooms. MASTER DOWN with beautiful en suite and a GUEST bedroom down with FULL bath. Functional kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter top, butlers pantry and walk in pantry. Heavy scraped HARDWOOD floors in Dining, paint, and NEW carpet. Texas high vaulted ceilings with an open floor plan that includes 2 living areas and 2 dining areas, plus a game room up. Great community pool, playground, park and pond just a block away. App fee is $50 per adult. Available for lease from August 2nd