9686 Avalon Drive
Last updated July 6 2019 at 5:23 AM

9686 Avalon Drive

9686 Avalon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9686 Avalon Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
Move in ready! Upgraded Frisco executive home with highly desirable and most popular builder floor plan in a planned community, 5 large bedrooms and 4 full bathrooms. MASTER DOWN with beautiful en suite and a GUEST bedroom down with FULL bath. Functional kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter top, butlers pantry and walk in pantry. Heavy scraped HARDWOOD floors in Dining, paint, and NEW carpet. Texas high vaulted ceilings with an open floor plan that includes 2 living areas and 2 dining areas, plus a game room up. Great community pool, playground, park and pond just a block away. App fee is $50 per adult. Available for lease from August 2nd

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

