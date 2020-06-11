9614 Shirland Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Completely Updated Frisco Home - MODERN! - Property Id: 92049



Brand New Everything! This 4 bed/2 bath home has been updated from head to toe. Be the FIRST tenant to indulge in all the new finishes and fixtures. Over 2100 sqft of walnut wood tile floors, fresh paint throughout. Kitchen boldly debuts new features with sparkling white quartz counters along with island, new stainless steel appliances, gas range, freshly painted cabinets complimented by designer hardware and lighting. Stunning marble fireplace pulls together the spacious living and dining area. Additional formal dining & living area off of the foyer. Master BR is paired with a fully equipped closet and newly designed bath. You will love the frameless shower and pebble-stone mosaic. Guest bath has also been newly designed and sits alongside the hall with 3 additional bedrooms.

Let's not forget the INCREDIBLE Stonebriar location, just a couple min from DNT-121. Highly sought after FISD. This home is a GEM!

