All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 9614 Shirland Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
9614 Shirland Ln
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9614 Shirland Ln

9614 Shirland Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9614 Shirland Lane, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Completely Updated Frisco Home - MODERN! - Property Id: 92049

Brand New Everything! This 4 bed/2 bath home has been updated from head to toe. Be the FIRST tenant to indulge in all the new finishes and fixtures. Over 2100 sqft of walnut wood tile floors, fresh paint throughout. Kitchen boldly debuts new features with sparkling white quartz counters along with island, new stainless steel appliances, gas range, freshly painted cabinets complimented by designer hardware and lighting. Stunning marble fireplace pulls together the spacious living and dining area. Additional formal dining & living area off of the foyer. Master BR is paired with a fully equipped closet and newly designed bath. You will love the frameless shower and pebble-stone mosaic. Guest bath has also been newly designed and sits alongside the hall with 3 additional bedrooms.
Let's not forget the INCREDIBLE Stonebriar location, just a couple min from DNT-121. Highly sought after FISD. This home is a GEM!
Call Sarah at (214) 799-6262 to schedule a private tour and for more information
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/92049
Property Id 92049

(RLNE4590883)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9614 Shirland Ln have any available units?
9614 Shirland Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 9614 Shirland Ln have?
Some of 9614 Shirland Ln's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9614 Shirland Ln currently offering any rent specials?
9614 Shirland Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9614 Shirland Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 9614 Shirland Ln is pet friendly.
Does 9614 Shirland Ln offer parking?
No, 9614 Shirland Ln does not offer parking.
Does 9614 Shirland Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9614 Shirland Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9614 Shirland Ln have a pool?
No, 9614 Shirland Ln does not have a pool.
Does 9614 Shirland Ln have accessible units?
No, 9614 Shirland Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 9614 Shirland Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9614 Shirland Ln has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AMLI at the Ballpark
7755 John Q Hammons Dr.
Frisco, TX 75034
Station House
4141 Frisco Green Ave
Frisco, TX 75034
Residences at Starwood
6595 Lebanon Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Cool Springs at Frisco Bridges
3198 Parkwood Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Olympus Boulevard
6255 Frisco Square Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Lucia
4848 Grand Gate Way
Frisco, TX 75034
Plaza At Frisco Square
8843 Coleman Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Waterford Market
9355 John W Elliott Drive
Frisco, TX 75033

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District