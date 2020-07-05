9103 Gaspard Court

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly parking stainless steel dog park ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors microwave stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking

Spacious 2500+ sq ft Frisco home minutes from the Star, parks, hike and bike trails, golfing, dog park, Stonebriar Mall shopping, restaurants, retail, and various sports and entertainment venues for lease! Easy access to SH 121, DNT, 380, Legacy and Preston. Features include: 4 Large Bedrooms, multiple living areas, eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, interior painted with relaxing neutral colors, tile in kitchen, baths, and entry with laminate wood flooring and clean carpet throughout, ceiling fans, corner lot at the end of quiet cul de sac. 8ft board on board fence provides added privacy in the large backyard. FRISCO ISD schools!!!