Last updated November 26 2019 at 9:44 AM

8800 Camfield Way

8800 Camfield Way
Location

8800 Camfield Way, Frisco, TX 75033

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This 4 bedroom house has been recently updated and currently has brand new carpet throughout the bedrooms. Hardwoods in living and ceramic tile in the kitchen and 2nd living area. Granite counter tops in kitchen & bathrooms along with hand crafted cabinets add elegance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8800 Camfield Way have any available units?
8800 Camfield Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 8800 Camfield Way have?
Some of 8800 Camfield Way's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8800 Camfield Way currently offering any rent specials?
8800 Camfield Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8800 Camfield Way pet-friendly?
No, 8800 Camfield Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 8800 Camfield Way offer parking?
Yes, 8800 Camfield Way offers parking.
Does 8800 Camfield Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8800 Camfield Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8800 Camfield Way have a pool?
No, 8800 Camfield Way does not have a pool.
Does 8800 Camfield Way have accessible units?
No, 8800 Camfield Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8800 Camfield Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8800 Camfield Way has units with dishwashers.

