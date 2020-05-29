This 4 bedroom house has been recently updated and currently has brand new carpet throughout the bedrooms. Hardwoods in living and ceramic tile in the kitchen and 2nd living area. Granite counter tops in kitchen & bathrooms along with hand crafted cabinets add elegance.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8800 Camfield Way have any available units?
8800 Camfield Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 8800 Camfield Way have?
Some of 8800 Camfield Way's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8800 Camfield Way currently offering any rent specials?
8800 Camfield Way is not currently offering any rent specials.