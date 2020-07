Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Awesome Frisco location with fantastic schools. 3Bed-2Bath-2Car garage w-Study all on one story*Community Pool and Playground*Granite in the kitchen, island, gas cooktop, tall cabinets, accent lighting* Tile in all the right areas, tankless hot water, updated shower in guest bath, fresh agreeable gray paint throughout most of the home, full sprinklers in yard * Get in now for summer fun and before school starts. Prefer 2 year lease. Will be ready for June 1st move in date.