Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage pool fireplace

Fantastic Frisco rental on large lot with Pool. 3 bedroom 2 baths. Close to downtown. Available now. Pets ok upon approval. stone and mexican tile floors, waterfall wall in entry, gourmet kitchen with exposed brick, built in hibachi style grill, viking vent, include fridge. Large 2 car garage with storage shelves and sink. unique style for Frisco, it has an Austin feel about it. owner maintains pool. This house always rent out fast!