7986 Hogan Court

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Lovely Monterey Floor Plan on private cul-de-sac lot. Large covered front porch. Spacious kitchen with breakfast bar, tile backsplash, gas range & oven, built-in microwave. Breakfast room leads to side-yard arbor & stone patio. Generous family room overlooks second covered patio. Split bedroom plan. Master suite with dual sinks, separate shower with benches & large walk-in closet. Large guest bedroom and private bath. Laundry room with utility sink. Non-barking dogs up to 25 lbs allowed. Incredible community amenities! Age restricted community. ONE RESIDENT MUST BE 55 OR OVER TO RESIDE IN FRISCO LAKES.