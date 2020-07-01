All apartments in Frisco
Last updated July 13 2019 at 2:50 AM

7986 Hogan Court

7986 Hogan Court · No Longer Available
Location

7986 Hogan Court, Frisco, TX 75034
Frisco Lakes - Del Webb Retirement Community

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Lovely Monterey Floor Plan on private cul-de-sac lot. Large covered front porch. Spacious kitchen with breakfast bar, tile backsplash, gas range & oven, built-in microwave. Breakfast room leads to side-yard arbor & stone patio. Generous family room overlooks second covered patio. Split bedroom plan. Master suite with dual sinks, separate shower with benches & large walk-in closet. Large guest bedroom and private bath. Laundry room with utility sink. Non-barking dogs up to 25 lbs allowed. Incredible community amenities! Age restricted community. ONE RESIDENT MUST BE 55 OR OVER TO RESIDE IN FRISCO LAKES.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7986 Hogan Court have any available units?
7986 Hogan Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 7986 Hogan Court have?
Some of 7986 Hogan Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7986 Hogan Court currently offering any rent specials?
7986 Hogan Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7986 Hogan Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 7986 Hogan Court is pet friendly.
Does 7986 Hogan Court offer parking?
Yes, 7986 Hogan Court offers parking.
Does 7986 Hogan Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7986 Hogan Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7986 Hogan Court have a pool?
No, 7986 Hogan Court does not have a pool.
Does 7986 Hogan Court have accessible units?
No, 7986 Hogan Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7986 Hogan Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7986 Hogan Court has units with dishwashers.

