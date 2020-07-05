7901 Marine Blue Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities

Location! Brightly opened 2 story house:5 bed-4 full bath, Spacious 3400sq+ Well maintained by home owner. Desirable features include freshly new paint in most areas and decorative lighting. The open kitchen features SS appliances, granite counters, large breakfast nook and plenty of storage spaces. Great floor plan with split bedrooms, multiple living area. Ideal backyard for entertaining: complete with extended patio and large grass area with board on board fence to provide added privacy in the backyard. Frisco ISD school!!!