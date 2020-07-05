All apartments in Frisco
Last updated December 1 2019 at 4:19 PM

7901 Marine Blue Drive

7901 Marine Blue Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7901 Marine Blue Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Location! Brightly opened 2 story house:5 bed-4 full bath, Spacious 3400sq+ Well maintained by home owner. Desirable features include freshly new paint in most areas and decorative lighting. The open kitchen features SS appliances, granite counters, large breakfast nook and plenty of storage spaces. Great floor plan with split bedrooms, multiple living area. Ideal backyard for entertaining: complete with extended patio and large grass area with board on board fence to provide added privacy in the backyard. Frisco ISD school!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7901 Marine Blue Drive have any available units?
7901 Marine Blue Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 7901 Marine Blue Drive have?
Some of 7901 Marine Blue Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7901 Marine Blue Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7901 Marine Blue Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7901 Marine Blue Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7901 Marine Blue Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 7901 Marine Blue Drive offer parking?
No, 7901 Marine Blue Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7901 Marine Blue Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7901 Marine Blue Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7901 Marine Blue Drive have a pool?
No, 7901 Marine Blue Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7901 Marine Blue Drive have accessible units?
No, 7901 Marine Blue Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7901 Marine Blue Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7901 Marine Blue Drive has units with dishwashers.

