Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage playground fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking playground garage

Beautiful and spacious home 4 beds 2.5 baths 2 car garage. Master and studyroom-office downstairs, 3 living areas. Large master bath with separate shower; big kitchen, granite counter tops, ceramic tiles, corner lot next to park and playground, good for both children and adults. New interior paints, new cedar fences. It costs $15k to install new hardwood first floors and stairs, new carpets upstairs. Top location in Meadows of Preston community.