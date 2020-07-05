7577 Bellingrath Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking pool garage media room

Stunning Highland Home in FRISCO'S Highly Acclaimed Lawler Park, A beautiful boutique style neighborhood. Open & Bright Floor Plan, Hand-scraped wood floors, Family room has wood beamed vaulted ceiling & stone fireplace. Gourmet kitchen opens to the family room & offers lots of storage and counter space, stainless appliances, large island, gorgeous granite countertops. Upstairs enjoys a loft-style game room and wired Media room. Split luxurious master bedroom with walk-in closet. Relax on the covered patio overlooking the spacious backyard! Community pool, park & Exemplary Frisco school all within walking distance! Stonebriar Mall, Major shopping area near, Easy Access to Hwy 121, 75, and Tollway.