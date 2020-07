Amenities

Spacious 4 bedroom home the fourth room can be used as a bedroom or office. Formal living and dining room, family room overlooking the kitchen. Large primary bedroom garden tub and separate stand up shower in the ptimary bathroom, walk-in closets, eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar, separate utility room with full-size connections, fenced yard and two car garage. Amenities include a community pool.