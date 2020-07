Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Come see this beautifully redone townhome unit in the heart of Frisco! Modernized with todays decorator colors, newer carpet and paint! this unit comes with all kitchen appliances, washer and dryer. 2 reserved paved parking spaces in back. Yard work is included in rent! We are pet friendly with pets 25#'s and under. Unit is available for immediate move in. Also for sale at $199,500 see MLS: 14127081