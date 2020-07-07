All apartments in Frisco
Last updated April 15 2020 at 11:28 PM

6876 Livorno Lane

6876 Livorno Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6876 Livorno Lane, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
pool
garage
Bella Casa Townhomes beautiful 3 bedroom end unit, centrally located with easy access to DNT, world class sports venues, shopping, restaurants, and entertainment! Two levels of gracious living! First floor with spacious guest bedroom, other bedroom-study + game room w-access to 2 car garage. Upstairs wall to wall windows offers lots of natural light in main living area with gas fireplace and access to covered balcony, dining and open kitchen with everything you need at your fingertips, including gas range. Retreat to your master suite with walking closet, spacious bathroom with separate shower and tub. Enjoy all the amenities this exclusive community offers like pool and lawn service. pets are case by case.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6876 Livorno Lane have any available units?
6876 Livorno Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 6876 Livorno Lane have?
Some of 6876 Livorno Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6876 Livorno Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6876 Livorno Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6876 Livorno Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6876 Livorno Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6876 Livorno Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6876 Livorno Lane offers parking.
Does 6876 Livorno Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6876 Livorno Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6876 Livorno Lane have a pool?
Yes, 6876 Livorno Lane has a pool.
Does 6876 Livorno Lane have accessible units?
No, 6876 Livorno Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6876 Livorno Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6876 Livorno Lane has units with dishwashers.

