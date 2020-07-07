6876 Livorno Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking pool garage

Bella Casa Townhomes beautiful 3 bedroom end unit, centrally located with easy access to DNT, world class sports venues, shopping, restaurants, and entertainment! Two levels of gracious living! First floor with spacious guest bedroom, other bedroom-study + game room w-access to 2 car garage. Upstairs wall to wall windows offers lots of natural light in main living area with gas fireplace and access to covered balcony, dining and open kitchen with everything you need at your fingertips, including gas range. Retreat to your master suite with walking closet, spacious bathroom with separate shower and tub. Enjoy all the amenities this exclusive community offers like pool and lawn service. pets are case by case.