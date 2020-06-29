All apartments in Frisco
Last updated March 14 2020 at 9:34 PM

6787 Trout Lane

6787 Trout Ln · No Longer Available
Location

6787 Trout Ln, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
QUARTZ COUNTERS, SUN ROOM AND HALF BLOCK TO CLUBHOUSE. Cozy Front Porch. Glass Inlaid Door w Wrought Iron Detail. Eat In Kitchen features Quartz Countertops, Upgraded White Cabinets, Gas Range, Under Mount Lighting & Extra Can Lights. Family Room offers Tray Ceiling, Recess Lights & Crown Molding. Sun Room w Walls of Windows for Great Natural Lighting. Master Suite has Tray Ceiling, Crown Molding & Recess Lights. Master Bath w Quartz Countertops, Upgraded White Cabinets, Dual Sinks, Oversized Shower & Walk in Closet. Second Bedroom & Full Bath. Oversized, Extra Long 2 Car Garage, Room for Golf Cart & Fridge. Age 55 plus Community. Rent DISCOUNTED to $1650 first 6 months, then $1850 remaining months.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6787 Trout Lane have any available units?
6787 Trout Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 6787 Trout Lane have?
Some of 6787 Trout Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6787 Trout Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6787 Trout Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6787 Trout Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6787 Trout Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 6787 Trout Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6787 Trout Lane offers parking.
Does 6787 Trout Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6787 Trout Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6787 Trout Lane have a pool?
No, 6787 Trout Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6787 Trout Lane have accessible units?
No, 6787 Trout Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6787 Trout Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6787 Trout Lane has units with dishwashers.

