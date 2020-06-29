6787 Trout Lane

Amenities

QUARTZ COUNTERS, SUN ROOM AND HALF BLOCK TO CLUBHOUSE. Cozy Front Porch. Glass Inlaid Door w Wrought Iron Detail. Eat In Kitchen features Quartz Countertops, Upgraded White Cabinets, Gas Range, Under Mount Lighting & Extra Can Lights. Family Room offers Tray Ceiling, Recess Lights & Crown Molding. Sun Room w Walls of Windows for Great Natural Lighting. Master Suite has Tray Ceiling, Crown Molding & Recess Lights. Master Bath w Quartz Countertops, Upgraded White Cabinets, Dual Sinks, Oversized Shower & Walk in Closet. Second Bedroom & Full Bath. Oversized, Extra Long 2 Car Garage, Room for Golf Cart & Fridge. Age 55 plus Community. Rent DISCOUNTED to $1650 first 6 months, then $1850 remaining months.