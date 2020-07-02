6017 Tupelo Lane

Amenities

Gorgeous 3 + 2.5 Frisco Home for Lease! - Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Plantation home is ready for you! Home is loaded with upgrades and is move-in ready. Home features an open floor plan, upgraded flooring, stacked formals, large kitchen has an island and lots of counter space, nice-sized utility room with built-ins, large master bedroom is downstairs and has an updated master bath with a frameless shower. Upstairs you will find 2 bedrooms, a full bathroom with dual sinks and a game room that could be a 4th bedroom or study. Home has a nice-sized backyard and lots of trees. New roof and fresh interior paint. An ideal South Frisco location, feeds to the much desired Frisco ISD, and is close to great shopping, dining, and entertainment!



