5925 Dustin Trail

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN! Home just received an extensive make ready and has fresh carpet and paint throughout! Great location right off the Dallas North Tollway means you have easy access to local amenities and entertainment! Formal living and dining combo as you enter, with a family room and eat in kitchen area toward rear of the home. Spacious master bed and bath with garden tub and glass enclosed shower is separate from secondary bedrooms. This property won’t last long, schedule your appointment now! HOA fees are tenant’s responsibility. Annual dues are divided by 12 and the added to the rent. Example: $1795 (base rent) + $29 (annual HOA fee is $347; divided by 12 = $29) = $1824 total monthly payment.