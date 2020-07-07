All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 5925 Dustin Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
5925 Dustin Trail
Last updated March 4 2020 at 5:55 AM

5925 Dustin Trail

5925 Dustin Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5925 Dustin Trail, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN! Home just received an extensive make ready and has fresh carpet and paint throughout! Great location right off the Dallas North Tollway means you have easy access to local amenities and entertainment! Formal living and dining combo as you enter, with a family room and eat in kitchen area toward rear of the home. Spacious master bed and bath with garden tub and glass enclosed shower is separate from secondary bedrooms. This property won’t last long, schedule your appointment now! HOA fees are tenant’s responsibility. Annual dues are divided by 12 and the added to the rent. Example: $1795 (base rent) + $29 (annual HOA fee is $347; divided by 12 = $29) = $1824 total monthly payment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5925 Dustin Trail have any available units?
5925 Dustin Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 5925 Dustin Trail have?
Some of 5925 Dustin Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5925 Dustin Trail currently offering any rent specials?
5925 Dustin Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5925 Dustin Trail pet-friendly?
No, 5925 Dustin Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 5925 Dustin Trail offer parking?
Yes, 5925 Dustin Trail offers parking.
Does 5925 Dustin Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5925 Dustin Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5925 Dustin Trail have a pool?
No, 5925 Dustin Trail does not have a pool.
Does 5925 Dustin Trail have accessible units?
No, 5925 Dustin Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 5925 Dustin Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5925 Dustin Trail has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alaqua at Frisco
4770 Teel Parkway
Frisco, TX 75034
The Maxwell
7777 Adelaide Street
Frisco, TX 75034
Overlook by the Park
1750 FM 423
Frisco, TX 75033
Residences at Starwood
6595 Lebanon Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Cool Springs at Frisco Bridges
3198 Parkwood Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Wade Crossing
9399 Wade Boulevard
Frisco, TX 75035
Lebanon Ridge Apartments
2355 Lebanon Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Legends at Legacy
3700 Legacy Dr
Frisco, TX 75034

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District