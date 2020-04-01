All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 5910 Dustin Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
5910 Dustin Trail
Last updated July 19 2019 at 6:40 PM

5910 Dustin Trail

5910 Dustin Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5910 Dustin Trail, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Excellent opportunity to Lease in Frisco ISD in most convenient location! Incredible s.f. for the price! Large, open kitchen for Gas Cooking , Welcoming living & dining room off of spacious foyer. Separate office or library on 1st floor, Huge Master BR & Good size Secondary Bedrooms. Utility room provides floor to ceiling shelves. New Carpet throughout. Walking distance from the Community Park, Seconds away from the Tollway and minutes away from the newly built Dallas Cowboys training facility and all major restaurants and Shopping centers Stonebriar Mall. This House has a New Carpet and has been Professionally Cleaned.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5910 Dustin Trail have any available units?
5910 Dustin Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 5910 Dustin Trail have?
Some of 5910 Dustin Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5910 Dustin Trail currently offering any rent specials?
5910 Dustin Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5910 Dustin Trail pet-friendly?
No, 5910 Dustin Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 5910 Dustin Trail offer parking?
No, 5910 Dustin Trail does not offer parking.
Does 5910 Dustin Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5910 Dustin Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5910 Dustin Trail have a pool?
No, 5910 Dustin Trail does not have a pool.
Does 5910 Dustin Trail have accessible units?
No, 5910 Dustin Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 5910 Dustin Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5910 Dustin Trail has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Move Cross Country
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Domain at the Gate
6688 John Hickman Parkway
Frisco, TX 75035
Cortland Preston North
9440 Stratton Dr
Frisco, TX 75035
The Maxwell
7777 Adelaide Street
Frisco, TX 75034
Station House
4141 Frisco Green Ave
Frisco, TX 75034
Residences at Starwood
6595 Lebanon Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Fox Haven Apartments
7275 Hickory St
Frisco, TX 75034
Villas of Chapel Creek
5775 Parkwood Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Bell Frisco at Main
1801 McCord Way
Frisco, TX 75033

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District