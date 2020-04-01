5910 Dustin Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher carpet oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Excellent opportunity to Lease in Frisco ISD in most convenient location! Incredible s.f. for the price! Large, open kitchen for Gas Cooking , Welcoming living & dining room off of spacious foyer. Separate office or library on 1st floor, Huge Master BR & Good size Secondary Bedrooms. Utility room provides floor to ceiling shelves. New Carpet throughout. Walking distance from the Community Park, Seconds away from the Tollway and minutes away from the newly built Dallas Cowboys training facility and all major restaurants and Shopping centers Stonebriar Mall. This House has a New Carpet and has been Professionally Cleaned.