All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 5849 Rivendell Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
5849 Rivendell Drive
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:01 AM

5849 Rivendell Drive

5849 Rivendell Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5849 Rivendell Dr, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
new construction
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
game room
parking
garage
new construction
Avalon @ Frisco New Construction Luxury Townhomes in the heart of Frisco at Wade & Rivendell. Floorplans with 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, gameroom, 2 car garage, & plenty of storage. 1-bedroom downstairs and 3 bedrooms upstairs. Upgrades: Engr. wood floor, level-3 Granite in kitchen, level-1 Granite in baths, modern plumbing & lighting fixtures, designer tile in bath & kitchen, GE SS appliances, accent color walls. Open Green space, close to Park & play yard, Walking trails, Collin County college campus, Frisco Athletic center. 10-min ride to corporate headquarters - Toyota, Liberty Mutual, JPMorgan, FedEx, Frito Lay etc. More info online- Google avalontownhouses . Available from 1-23-20

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5849 Rivendell Drive have any available units?
5849 Rivendell Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 5849 Rivendell Drive have?
Some of 5849 Rivendell Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5849 Rivendell Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5849 Rivendell Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5849 Rivendell Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5849 Rivendell Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 5849 Rivendell Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5849 Rivendell Drive offers parking.
Does 5849 Rivendell Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5849 Rivendell Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5849 Rivendell Drive have a pool?
No, 5849 Rivendell Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5849 Rivendell Drive have accessible units?
No, 5849 Rivendell Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5849 Rivendell Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5849 Rivendell Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Commons of Chapel Creek
7997 Wade Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Satori Frisco
11900 Research Rd
Frisco, TX 75033
MAA Frisco Bridges
3200 Rifle Gap Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Cortland Preston North
9440 Stratton Dr
Frisco, TX 75035
Twelve Cowboys Way
12 Cowboys Way
Frisco, TX 75034
Carmichael
8787 Legacy Dr
Frisco, TX 75033
Sorrel Phillips Creek Ranch
5050 Farm to Market Rd 423
Frisco, TX 75034
Newman Village
4444 Felix Way
Frisco, TX 75034

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District