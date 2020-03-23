5849 Rivendell Drive

Amenities
Avalon @ Frisco New Construction Luxury Townhomes in the heart of Frisco at Wade & Rivendell. Floorplans with 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, gameroom, 2 car garage, & plenty of storage. 1-bedroom downstairs and 3 bedrooms upstairs. Upgrades: Engr. wood floor, level-3 Granite in kitchen, level-1 Granite in baths, modern plumbing & lighting fixtures, designer tile in bath & kitchen, GE SS appliances, accent color walls. Open Green space, close to Park & play yard, Walking trails, Collin County college campus, Frisco Athletic center. 10-min ride to corporate headquarters - Toyota, Liberty Mutual, JPMorgan, FedEx, Frito Lay etc. More info online- Google avalontownhouses . Available from 1-23-20