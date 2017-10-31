5576 Hidden Creek Lane

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel gym pool

Unit Amenities granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse courtyard gym parking pool garage hot tub volleyball court

Charming home in an award-winning school district with resort-like amenities! - Charming home in an award-winning school district with resort-like amenities, ready for immediate move-in! Well maintained an open floor plan makes this the perfect home for entertaining. Large master with spa-like bath, open kitchen to living and dining, split bedroom arrangement with two beds and one bath on a common hall. Fenced backyard and courtyard off the kitchen. Granite and stainless appliances. Two car attached garage. Community includes park, basketball & volleyball courts, pond, pools with water slide and access to the clubhouse with a fitness center!



VIRTUAL TOUR CLICK-----> https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=hGkA7SuULa9



(RLNE5615698)