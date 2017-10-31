All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 5576 Hidden Creek Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
5576 Hidden Creek Lane
Last updated May 10 2020 at 9:39 AM

5576 Hidden Creek Lane

5576 Hidden Creek Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5576 Hidden Creek Lane, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
volleyball court
Charming home in an award-winning school district with resort-like amenities! - Charming home in an award-winning school district with resort-like amenities, ready for immediate move-in! Well maintained an open floor plan makes this the perfect home for entertaining. Large master with spa-like bath, open kitchen to living and dining, split bedroom arrangement with two beds and one bath on a common hall. Fenced backyard and courtyard off the kitchen. Granite and stainless appliances. Two car attached garage. Community includes park, basketball & volleyball courts, pond, pools with water slide and access to the clubhouse with a fitness center!

VIRTUAL TOUR CLICK-----> https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=hGkA7SuULa9

(RLNE5615698)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5576 Hidden Creek Lane have any available units?
5576 Hidden Creek Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 5576 Hidden Creek Lane have?
Some of 5576 Hidden Creek Lane's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5576 Hidden Creek Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5576 Hidden Creek Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5576 Hidden Creek Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 5576 Hidden Creek Lane is pet friendly.
Does 5576 Hidden Creek Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5576 Hidden Creek Lane offers parking.
Does 5576 Hidden Creek Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5576 Hidden Creek Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5576 Hidden Creek Lane have a pool?
Yes, 5576 Hidden Creek Lane has a pool.
Does 5576 Hidden Creek Lane have accessible units?
No, 5576 Hidden Creek Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5576 Hidden Creek Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5576 Hidden Creek Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Kilby
8455 Grace Street
Frisco, TX 75034
Cortland Preston North
9440 Stratton Dr
Frisco, TX 75035
The Edison at Frisco
8811 Eldorado Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Residences at Starwood
6595 Lebanon Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Capitol at Stonebriar
9600 Gaylord Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Cool Springs at Frisco Bridges
3198 Parkwood Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Sorrel Phillips Creek Ranch
5050 Farm to Market Rd 423
Frisco, TX 75034
Bell Frisco at Main
1801 McCord Way
Frisco, TX 75033

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District