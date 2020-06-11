5517 Crimson Oaks Drive

Amenities

Beautiful, well maintained house in the much sought after Frisco ISD! 4 Bed room house in the heart of the city of Frisco, only minutes away from Preston Rd., High Way 121, Stonebriar Mall, DNT, the Dallas Cowboys World Headquarters and practice facility, and Frisco's Entertainment District!! Close to major shopping centers and offices! This lovely home has 4 Large Bedrooms, a study room, spacious Dining room, Spacious kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, 8 Inch under mount Sink, maple Cabinetry, gas cook top, and large breakfast nook.