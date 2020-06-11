All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 5517 Crimson Oaks Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
5517 Crimson Oaks Drive
Last updated October 26 2019 at 10:47 AM

5517 Crimson Oaks Drive

5517 Crimson Oaks Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5517 Crimson Oaks Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful, well maintained house in the much sought after Frisco ISD! 4 Bed room house in the heart of the city of Frisco, only minutes away from Preston Rd., High Way 121, Stonebriar Mall, DNT, the Dallas Cowboys World Headquarters and practice facility, and Frisco's Entertainment District!! Close to major shopping centers and offices! This lovely home has 4 Large Bedrooms, a study room, spacious Dining room, Spacious kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, 8 Inch under mount Sink, maple Cabinetry, gas cook top, and large breakfast nook.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5517 Crimson Oaks Drive have any available units?
5517 Crimson Oaks Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 5517 Crimson Oaks Drive have?
Some of 5517 Crimson Oaks Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5517 Crimson Oaks Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5517 Crimson Oaks Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5517 Crimson Oaks Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5517 Crimson Oaks Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 5517 Crimson Oaks Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5517 Crimson Oaks Drive offers parking.
Does 5517 Crimson Oaks Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5517 Crimson Oaks Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5517 Crimson Oaks Drive have a pool?
No, 5517 Crimson Oaks Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5517 Crimson Oaks Drive have accessible units?
No, 5517 Crimson Oaks Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5517 Crimson Oaks Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5517 Crimson Oaks Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Domain at the Gate
6688 John Hickman Parkway
Frisco, TX 75035
The Maxwell
7777 Adelaide Street
Frisco, TX 75034
Old Hickory Square
8625 Hickory St
Frisco, TX 75034
Residences at Starwood
6595 Lebanon Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Carmichael
8787 Legacy Dr
Frisco, TX 75033
Lucia
4848 Grand Gate Way
Frisco, TX 75034
Lebanon Ridge Apartments
2355 Lebanon Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Waterford Market
9355 John W Elliott Drive
Frisco, TX 75033

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District