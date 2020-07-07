5515 Kingsley Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Located in Phillips Creek Ranch, this STUNNING modern home built by MainVue is on a large corner lot overlooking a serene greenbelt area. Perfect for entertaining, this home offers an open floorplan, magnificent natural light through large windows throughout the home, exquisite wood flooring, 10ft ceiling height, and chic light fixtures and hardware throughout. The sleek contemporary kitchen is open to the living area and features European style cabinetry, quartz counters, soft close cabinets, double oven, walk in pantry, butlers pantry and a large island. The master suite is down with a fantastic bath retreat and 2 large walk in closets. 3 car garage features electric car charger. Covered patio with fireplace.