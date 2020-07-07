All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 5515 Kingsley Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
5515 Kingsley Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5515 Kingsley Lane

5515 Kingsley Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5515 Kingsley Lane, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Located in Phillips Creek Ranch, this STUNNING modern home built by MainVue is on a large corner lot overlooking a serene greenbelt area. Perfect for entertaining, this home offers an open floorplan, magnificent natural light through large windows throughout the home, exquisite wood flooring, 10ft ceiling height, and chic light fixtures and hardware throughout. The sleek contemporary kitchen is open to the living area and features European style cabinetry, quartz counters, soft close cabinets, double oven, walk in pantry, butlers pantry and a large island. The master suite is down with a fantastic bath retreat and 2 large walk in closets. 3 car garage features electric car charger. Covered patio with fireplace.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5515 Kingsley Lane have any available units?
5515 Kingsley Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 5515 Kingsley Lane have?
Some of 5515 Kingsley Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5515 Kingsley Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5515 Kingsley Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5515 Kingsley Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5515 Kingsley Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 5515 Kingsley Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5515 Kingsley Lane offers parking.
Does 5515 Kingsley Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5515 Kingsley Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5515 Kingsley Lane have a pool?
No, 5515 Kingsley Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5515 Kingsley Lane have accessible units?
No, 5515 Kingsley Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5515 Kingsley Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5515 Kingsley Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cortland Preston North
9440 Stratton Dr
Frisco, TX 75035
Station House
4141 Frisco Green Ave
Frisco, TX 75034
Twelve Cowboys Way
12 Cowboys Way
Frisco, TX 75034
Bell Frisco Market Center
4800 Printers Way
Frisco, TX 75033
Lebanon Ridge Apartments
2355 Lebanon Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Bell Stonebriar
5250 Town and Country Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Skyhouse Frisco Station
6633 John Hickman Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Waterford Market
9355 John W Elliott Drive
Frisco, TX 75033

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District