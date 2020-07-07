5343 Buena Vista Drive

Amenities

Luxurious living awaits you at this sprawling Starwood estate on .74 acre! This former model home of esteemed Bella Custom Homes is incomparable in both offerings and value, located in one of Starwood’s more prestigious villages, & boasting stunning hilltop views unlike any other. Ideal for entertaining indoors & out. Backyard oasis features spacious covered patio with kitchen and fireplace, magnificent pool, sport court and still plenty of open area to lounge & play! Magnificent entry, huge gourmet kitchen, Control4, travertine floors, fabulous lighting throughout, wine vault, spacious bed & baths. Grand master bedroom with sitting area, rotunda views, luxurious master bath, coffee bar & huge master closet.