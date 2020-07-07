All apartments in Frisco
Location

5343 Buena Vista Drive, Frisco, TX 75034
Starwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
coffee bar
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Luxurious living awaits you at this sprawling Starwood estate on .74 acre! This former model home of esteemed Bella Custom Homes is incomparable in both offerings and value, located in one of Starwood’s more prestigious villages, & boasting stunning hilltop views unlike any other. Ideal for entertaining indoors & out. Backyard oasis features spacious covered patio with kitchen and fireplace, magnificent pool, sport court and still plenty of open area to lounge & play! Magnificent entry, huge gourmet kitchen, Control4, travertine floors, fabulous lighting throughout, wine vault, spacious bed & baths. Grand master bedroom with sitting area, rotunda views, luxurious master bath, coffee bar & huge master closet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5343 Buena Vista Drive have any available units?
5343 Buena Vista Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 5343 Buena Vista Drive have?
Some of 5343 Buena Vista Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5343 Buena Vista Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5343 Buena Vista Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5343 Buena Vista Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5343 Buena Vista Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 5343 Buena Vista Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5343 Buena Vista Drive offers parking.
Does 5343 Buena Vista Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5343 Buena Vista Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5343 Buena Vista Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5343 Buena Vista Drive has a pool.
Does 5343 Buena Vista Drive have accessible units?
No, 5343 Buena Vista Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5343 Buena Vista Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5343 Buena Vista Drive has units with dishwashers.

