All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 5137 Queens Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
5137 Queens Ct
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5137 Queens Ct

5137 Queens Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5137 Queens Road, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
A beautiful brick 3 bedroom, 2 bath plus a bonus room used as a nursery, office, or study, Southwest design home. A grand entry way that leads to an open living area with high cathedral ceilings, custom mantels and wood burning fireplace! A formal dining. Kitchen with tons of cabinetry and large island. Big custom windows with natural lighting throughout the house and exquisite saltillo tile! Master bedroom has spacious walk in closets with built in drawers and master bath boasts luxurious big bathtub plus shower, and his/her sinks. Laundry room equiped with storage and built in table. Great neighborhood, your children can play on the quiet cul-de-sac and an easy walk to nearby parks and schools. Two car garage includes workbench and storage shelves. Huge fenced in back yard includes storage shed and garden beds. Back yard patio is perfect for entertaining. A rear wrap driveway for privacy and RV/boat parking! Must see to appreciate! This house has too many amenities to list.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5137 Queens Ct have any available units?
5137 Queens Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 5137 Queens Ct have?
Some of 5137 Queens Ct's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5137 Queens Ct currently offering any rent specials?
5137 Queens Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5137 Queens Ct pet-friendly?
No, 5137 Queens Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 5137 Queens Ct offer parking?
Yes, 5137 Queens Ct offers parking.
Does 5137 Queens Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5137 Queens Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5137 Queens Ct have a pool?
No, 5137 Queens Ct does not have a pool.
Does 5137 Queens Ct have accessible units?
No, 5137 Queens Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 5137 Queens Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 5137 Queens Ct does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Atherton
8655 Brookhollow Boulevard
Frisco, TX 75034
Alaqua at Frisco
4770 Teel Parkway
Frisco, TX 75034
Ravello Stonebriar
5225 Town and Country Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Old Hickory Square
8625 Hickory St
Frisco, TX 75034
Overlook by the Park
1750 FM 423
Frisco, TX 75033
The Edison at Frisco
8811 Eldorado Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Stonebriar of Frisco
5200 Town and Country Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Plaza At Frisco Square
8843 Coleman Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District