4661 Hearthstone Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel fireplace game room

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking garage

Stunning 1.5 story with a 3-car garage in desirable West Frisco. Tons of curb appeal and phenomenal layout! Gourmet kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, a walk-in pantry, gas cook-top, and opens to living area. Entertain in the spacious living area with soaring ceilings, a wood burning gas fireplace & views of the private garden and open patio. The large master suite includes bath with separate vanities, a garden tub & frame less shower. All bedrooms are down. Upstairs you will find a huge versatile game room & powder bath. ** pets case by case*$250 pet deposit & $100 non refundable pet processing fee per pet*$200 lease coordination fee due at lease signing