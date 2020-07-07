All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 4661 Hearthstone Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
4661 Hearthstone Dr
Last updated February 2 2020 at 8:39 AM

4661 Hearthstone Dr

4661 Hearthstone Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4661 Hearthstone Drive, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
garage
Stunning 1.5 story with a 3-car garage in desirable West Frisco. Tons of curb appeal and phenomenal layout! Gourmet kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, a walk-in pantry, gas cook-top, and opens to living area. Entertain in the spacious living area with soaring ceilings, a wood burning gas fireplace & views of the private garden and open patio. The large master suite includes bath with separate vanities, a garden tub & frame less shower. All bedrooms are down. Upstairs you will find a huge versatile game room & powder bath. ** pets case by case*$250 pet deposit & $100 non refundable pet processing fee per pet*$200 lease coordination fee due at lease signing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4661 Hearthstone Dr have any available units?
4661 Hearthstone Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 4661 Hearthstone Dr have?
Some of 4661 Hearthstone Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4661 Hearthstone Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4661 Hearthstone Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4661 Hearthstone Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4661 Hearthstone Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4661 Hearthstone Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4661 Hearthstone Dr offers parking.
Does 4661 Hearthstone Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4661 Hearthstone Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4661 Hearthstone Dr have a pool?
No, 4661 Hearthstone Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4661 Hearthstone Dr have accessible units?
No, 4661 Hearthstone Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4661 Hearthstone Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4661 Hearthstone Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Atherton
8655 Brookhollow Boulevard
Frisco, TX 75034
Central Square at Frisco
6235 Main St
Frisco, TX 75034
Twelve Cowboys Way
12 Cowboys Way
Frisco, TX 75034
Lucia
4848 Grand Gate Way
Frisco, TX 75034
Lebanon Ridge Apartments
2355 Lebanon Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Plaza At Frisco Square
8843 Coleman Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Camden Panther Creek
9415 Panther Creek Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75035
Echelon at The Summit
3033 Ohio Dr
Frisco, TX 75035

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District