Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
4416 Ripplewood Road
Last updated January 26 2020 at 10:20 AM

4416 Ripplewood Road

4416 Ripplewood Road · No Longer Available
Location

4416 Ripplewood Road, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
New Microwave, range &dishwasher, all appliances installed. Upgrade wood floor throughout! Stunning updated home show like a model. 3 BR+study with French doors, Plantation Shutters, custom window treatments, interior painted, light fixtures. Great landscaping with automatic timer outdoor light, huge deck & patio perfect for retreat backyard. Large master bedroom huge bathroom. Split bedrooms floor plan. 3 shelves for shoes in Master closet stay. Great Frisco School. Prime location close to highway, easy access to major transportation veins, Toyota high-Tech location, Stonebriar Mall & More. Convenient to Shopping, Dining &Entertainment. Refrigerator, Washer Dryer are provided. New AC.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4416 Ripplewood Road have any available units?
4416 Ripplewood Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 4416 Ripplewood Road have?
Some of 4416 Ripplewood Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4416 Ripplewood Road currently offering any rent specials?
4416 Ripplewood Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4416 Ripplewood Road pet-friendly?
No, 4416 Ripplewood Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 4416 Ripplewood Road offer parking?
No, 4416 Ripplewood Road does not offer parking.
Does 4416 Ripplewood Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4416 Ripplewood Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4416 Ripplewood Road have a pool?
No, 4416 Ripplewood Road does not have a pool.
Does 4416 Ripplewood Road have accessible units?
No, 4416 Ripplewood Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4416 Ripplewood Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4416 Ripplewood Road has units with dishwashers.

