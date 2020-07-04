4416 Ripplewood Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

New Microwave, range &dishwasher, all appliances installed. Upgrade wood floor throughout! Stunning updated home show like a model. 3 BR+study with French doors, Plantation Shutters, custom window treatments, interior painted, light fixtures. Great landscaping with automatic timer outdoor light, huge deck & patio perfect for retreat backyard. Large master bedroom huge bathroom. Split bedrooms floor plan. 3 shelves for shoes in Master closet stay. Great Frisco School. Prime location close to highway, easy access to major transportation veins, Toyota high-Tech location, Stonebriar Mall & More. Convenient to Shopping, Dining &Entertainment. Refrigerator, Washer Dryer are provided. New AC.