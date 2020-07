Amenities

Stunning home in Kingswood Trails,Excellent floor plan ,with master suite and study downstairs;3 bedrooms ,game and media up.upstairs bedrooms have private baths.Kitchen has ss appliances ,gas cooking,granite counters,looks brand new,comes with refrigerator,washer&dryer,.Nice corner lot with huge backyard!Convenient to shops at legacy, Frisco Stonebriar Centre, and easy access to DNT ,preston RD and 121.Frisco schools! Pets on case -by-case basis, less than 40Lbs.