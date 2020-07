Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage new construction

Beautifully furnished townhouse located in the upscale Canals at Grand Park community. Built in 2018, this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is highly upgraded with engineered hardwood floors, designer carpeting, quartz countertops, contemporary fixtures and high-end furnishings. All utilities as well as access to the Club House, Community Pool, Fitness Center and Playground included in the rent.