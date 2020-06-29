3860 Banner Drive

Amenities

Four bedroom 3 bath, two story. Absolutely stunning family home in sought after Heritage Lakes. Community amenities include golf, lazy river, pools, park and more. Beautifully appointed throughout. Enjoy many hours in your outdoor living space. So many wonderful features to this home including the open family room and kitchen. Perfect for entertaining. This is a truly special home!



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.