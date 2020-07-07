All apartments in Frisco
3601 Fordham Street
3601 Fordham Street

3601 Fordham St · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

3601 Fordham St, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great opportunity to lease in sought-after Rivendale By The Lake! This newer home features a large open concept family room, dining room, and kitchen, with vaulted ceilings. Large space in the kitchen for you to add a portable island or breakfast table. The downstairs area also features an oversized master suite, with a walk-in closet, garden tub, and separate shower. Upstairs is open with Juliet balcony, 3 additional bedrooms and walk-in attic for storage. Home sits on nearly a quarter of an acre corner lot with a huge backyard!! It's a must-see!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3601 Fordham Street have any available units?
3601 Fordham Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 3601 Fordham Street have?
Some of 3601 Fordham Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3601 Fordham Street currently offering any rent specials?
3601 Fordham Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3601 Fordham Street pet-friendly?
No, 3601 Fordham Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 3601 Fordham Street offer parking?
Yes, 3601 Fordham Street offers parking.
Does 3601 Fordham Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3601 Fordham Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3601 Fordham Street have a pool?
No, 3601 Fordham Street does not have a pool.
Does 3601 Fordham Street have accessible units?
No, 3601 Fordham Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3601 Fordham Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3601 Fordham Street has units with dishwashers.

