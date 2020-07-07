3601 Fordham Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Great opportunity to lease in sought-after Rivendale By The Lake! This newer home features a large open concept family room, dining room, and kitchen, with vaulted ceilings. Large space in the kitchen for you to add a portable island or breakfast table. The downstairs area also features an oversized master suite, with a walk-in closet, garden tub, and separate shower. Upstairs is open with Juliet balcony, 3 additional bedrooms and walk-in attic for storage. Home sits on nearly a quarter of an acre corner lot with a huge backyard!! It's a must-see!!