Last updated October 30 2019 at 9:45 PM

3166 Oryx Trl

3166 Oryx Trail · No Longer Available
Location

3166 Oryx Trail, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
pet friendly
3166 Oryx Trl Available 12/01/19 FANTASTIC HOME IN BEAUTIFUL KINGSWOOD VILLAGE OF FRISCO! Available December 1 - FANTASTIC HOME IN BEAUTIFUL KINGSWOOD VILLAGE OF FRISCO! Meritage Home with 5-bed, 4.5 bath, 2-car garage. This fantastic 2-story home features:
-Gourmet kitchen
-Quartz countertops
-Large island
-Curved staircase with iron railing
-White stone fireplace
-Open floor plan
-Media room
-Master Bedroom downstairs
-Large walk in pantry
-Gas cook top

Highly Sought After Frisco Schools!

Pets are not allowed. Application Fee is $50 per adult 18 and older.
To be considered, you must have good credit, income 3 times monthly rent, and no previous evictions.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2853836)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3166 Oryx Trl have any available units?
3166 Oryx Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 3166 Oryx Trl have?
Some of 3166 Oryx Trl's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3166 Oryx Trl currently offering any rent specials?
3166 Oryx Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3166 Oryx Trl pet-friendly?
Yes, 3166 Oryx Trl is pet friendly.
Does 3166 Oryx Trl offer parking?
Yes, 3166 Oryx Trl offers parking.
Does 3166 Oryx Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3166 Oryx Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3166 Oryx Trl have a pool?
No, 3166 Oryx Trl does not have a pool.
Does 3166 Oryx Trl have accessible units?
No, 3166 Oryx Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 3166 Oryx Trl have units with dishwashers?
No, 3166 Oryx Trl does not have units with dishwashers.

