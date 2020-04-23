All apartments in Frisco
Last updated March 18 2020 at 11:05 PM

2667 Montreaux Drive

2667 Montreaux Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2667 Montreaux Drive, Frisco, TX 75034
Stonebriar

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Prestigious guarded community. Situated in a quiet cul-de-sac. Grand entrance with soaring ceiling and exquisite designs, hand-scraped wood floors, elaborate crown molding. Practical open floor plan is perfect for entertaining with gourmet kitchen. Thermador six-burner gas cooktop, double ovens, quartz countertops. Master suite with seating area, stunning master bath with marble countertops, slipper tub, huge walk-in shower, beautiful chandelier oversized walk-in closet. Wine cellar for your wine collectors, bonus media room upstairs, 2nd large living area, all bathrooms refinished. 3 Spacious bedroom upstairs.Low maintenance backyard perfect for rental. Lease to purchase option available as well.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2667 Montreaux Drive have any available units?
2667 Montreaux Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 2667 Montreaux Drive have?
Some of 2667 Montreaux Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2667 Montreaux Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2667 Montreaux Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2667 Montreaux Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2667 Montreaux Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 2667 Montreaux Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2667 Montreaux Drive offers parking.
Does 2667 Montreaux Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2667 Montreaux Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2667 Montreaux Drive have a pool?
No, 2667 Montreaux Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2667 Montreaux Drive have accessible units?
No, 2667 Montreaux Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2667 Montreaux Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2667 Montreaux Drive has units with dishwashers.

