2667 Montreaux Drive

Prestigious guarded community. Situated in a quiet cul-de-sac. Grand entrance with soaring ceiling and exquisite designs, hand-scraped wood floors, elaborate crown molding. Practical open floor plan is perfect for entertaining with gourmet kitchen. Thermador six-burner gas cooktop, double ovens, quartz countertops. Master suite with seating area, stunning master bath with marble countertops, slipper tub, huge walk-in shower, beautiful chandelier oversized walk-in closet. Wine cellar for your wine collectors, bonus media room upstairs, 2nd large living area, all bathrooms refinished. 3 Spacious bedroom upstairs.Low maintenance backyard perfect for rental. Lease to purchase option available as well.