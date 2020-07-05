2588 W Creek Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room on-site laundry parking pool garage guest suite

ON 18TH HOLE with private POOL OASIS, in The Trails of Frisco. AMAZING views in nearly every room. Offers a NEW updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and herringbone floors which carry into the large laundry room, an oversized master suite with a beautiful bay window, rich hardwood floors and new carpeting throughout. The master, separate guest suite with attached full bath and extra half bath are down, and 3 bedrooms, 1 attached bath, a jack n jill bath, and combined MEDIA and GAME Room room up. Bonus 400sqft storage space upstairs. Lease includes pool maintenance, refrigerator, washer, and dryer!