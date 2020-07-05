All apartments in Frisco
Last updated October 12 2019 at 3:51 AM

2588 W Creek Drive

2588 West Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2588 West Creek Drive, Frisco, TX 75033
The Trails

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
guest suite
ON 18TH HOLE with private POOL OASIS, in The Trails of Frisco. AMAZING views in nearly every room. Offers a NEW updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and herringbone floors which carry into the large laundry room, an oversized master suite with a beautiful bay window, rich hardwood floors and new carpeting throughout. The master, separate guest suite with attached full bath and extra half bath are down, and 3 bedrooms, 1 attached bath, a jack n jill bath, and combined MEDIA and GAME Room room up. Bonus 400sqft storage space upstairs. Lease includes pool maintenance, refrigerator, washer, and dryer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2588 W Creek Drive have any available units?
2588 W Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 2588 W Creek Drive have?
Some of 2588 W Creek Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2588 W Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2588 W Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2588 W Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2588 W Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 2588 W Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2588 W Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 2588 W Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2588 W Creek Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2588 W Creek Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2588 W Creek Drive has a pool.
Does 2588 W Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 2588 W Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2588 W Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2588 W Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.

