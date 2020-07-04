2374 Aspermount Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage game room microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking garage

Welcome Home to Paradise in Frisco! This impeccable home is stunning from the curb to the backyard! As you walk in the front door, the warm wood floors and graceful staircase grab your attention. Natural light floods in to this home only softened by lovely plantation shutters throughout! Plenty of room for entertaining in this spacious, open first floor area. SS double oven and gas cooktop make creating in the kitchen a breeze! Upstairs bedrooms provide lots of comfort and security. Envision family fun in the large gameroom. Enjoy the Texas sunshine while sitting outside in your tree-lined backyard retreat! Close to shopping and Frisco ISD schools.