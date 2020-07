Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage

Spacious 4-2.5-2 in great Frisco neighborhood! Freshly renovated. Interior features include: hardwood flooring throughout ground floor, large master suite with office or study space, large closets throughout, open floor plan, brick fireplace with craftsman-style mantle, and upstairs game room, new granite in bathrooms! Exterior features include professional landscaping, new fence, and back alley leading to garage. Close proximity to great schools, parks, shopping, and more!