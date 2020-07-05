1960 Dowelling Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors microwave Property Amenities game room parking garage media room

A beautiful property close to a few school in Frisco ISD. A few minutes away from the DNT and the mall. The property has gorgeous open concept in the living room with hard wood floors. Another living or game room upstairs connect to a media room. A beautiful book nook for people to relax and to have comfortable read upstairs. With a 3 car garage.