A beautiful property close to a few school in Frisco ISD. A few minutes away from the DNT and the mall. The property has gorgeous open concept in the living room with hard wood floors. Another living or game room upstairs connect to a media room. A beautiful book nook for people to relax and to have comfortable read upstairs. With a 3 car garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1960 Dowelling Drive have any available units?
1960 Dowelling Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1960 Dowelling Drive have?
Some of 1960 Dowelling Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1960 Dowelling Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1960 Dowelling Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.