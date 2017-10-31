All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 1825 Carson Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
1825 Carson Ln
Last updated June 27 2019 at 8:45 AM

1825 Carson Ln

1825 Carson Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1825 Carson Ln, Frisco, TX 75033
The Trails

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
GREAT LOCATION, GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD, FRISCO ISD. br Beautiful single family home with 3 beds, 2baths, 2 car garage attached. Study or office can be used as 4th bed. br High ceiling, and hand scraped hardwood throughout. Great open floor plan. Window seats. Bright, and very clean.Deck, and great side back yard playground; wonderful for kid and outdoor entertainment.Brand new toilets just installing. Cooktop and dishwasher less than a year old. Refrigerator is provided. Corner lot in the Trail of Frisco. Nice view of pond walking distance. Situated on Cul-de-sac. Desirable community amenities: community pool, jogging and biking trail. br Great Frisco ISD school. Great location, short distance to 423, DNT, Preston, and 121. br Looking for good tenants, and be ABLE TO MOVE IN on FEB 2017iP

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1825 Carson Ln have any available units?
1825 Carson Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1825 Carson Ln have?
Some of 1825 Carson Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1825 Carson Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1825 Carson Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1825 Carson Ln pet-friendly?
No, 1825 Carson Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 1825 Carson Ln offer parking?
Yes, 1825 Carson Ln offers parking.
Does 1825 Carson Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1825 Carson Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1825 Carson Ln have a pool?
Yes, 1825 Carson Ln has a pool.
Does 1825 Carson Ln have accessible units?
No, 1825 Carson Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1825 Carson Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1825 Carson Ln has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Commons of Chapel Creek
7997 Wade Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Central Square at Frisco
6235 Main St
Frisco, TX 75034
Satori Frisco
11900 Research Rd
Frisco, TX 75033
Cortland Preston North
9440 Stratton Dr
Frisco, TX 75035
The Maxwell
7777 Adelaide Street
Frisco, TX 75034
Station House
4141 Frisco Green Ave
Frisco, TX 75034
Cool Springs at Frisco Bridges
3198 Parkwood Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Bell Frisco Market Center
4800 Printers Way
Frisco, TX 75033

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District