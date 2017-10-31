1825 Carson Ln

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool playground refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

GREAT LOCATION, GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD, FRISCO ISD. br Beautiful single family home with 3 beds, 2baths, 2 car garage attached. Study or office can be used as 4th bed. br High ceiling, and hand scraped hardwood throughout. Great open floor plan. Window seats. Bright, and very clean.Deck, and great side back yard playground; wonderful for kid and outdoor entertainment.Brand new toilets just installing. Cooktop and dishwasher less than a year old. Refrigerator is provided. Corner lot in the Trail of Frisco. Nice view of pond walking distance. Situated on Cul-de-sac. Desirable community amenities: community pool, jogging and biking trail. br Great Frisco ISD school. Great location, short distance to 423, DNT, Preston, and 121. br Looking for good tenants, and be ABLE TO MOVE IN on FEB 2017iP